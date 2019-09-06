LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of kidnapping and robbery,
According to a news release, the suspect shown in the image kidnapped a man at gunpoint from South 30th Street, near Young Avenue. Police say the suspect took the man's ATM card, drove him around, then forced him to give up his PIN.
The suspect then withdrew money from the man's account, according to police.
Police say the image was taken at the U.S. Bank at 4021 Dixie Highway. They say the suspect had an unidentified accomplice, who is not shown in the image.
Anyone with any information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department's police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
