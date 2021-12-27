LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a burglary near the Kentucky Fairgrounds.

According to police, the suspect is allegedly involved in a burglary that occurred on Nov. 2 at Highland Hardwood Flooring & Millwork on South Floyd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.

