LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a burglary near the Kentucky Fairgrounds.
According to police, the suspect is allegedly involved in a burglary that occurred on Nov. 2 at Highland Hardwood Flooring & Millwork on South Floyd Street.
We need help to IDENTIFY this individual below. He is allegedly involved in a Burglary that happened in the overnight hours of 11-2-2021 at Highland Hardwood Flooring & Millwork here in #Louisville. If you have information call 574-LMPD (5673) or use https://t.co/RJt0BBQDhn #LMPD pic.twitter.com/1fh3hnSfJ9— LMPD (@LMPD) December 27, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
