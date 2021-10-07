LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are asking for help finding a man they believe may be connected to double shooting that killed a man in June.
Louisville Metro Police released images of a man who is a "person of interest" in the double shooting in the 800 block of South 24th Street on June 8. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Donnie Fitch, 33, died of a gunshot wound at University of Louisville Hospital. A woman was also shot. Police said at the time that her injuries weren't life-threatening.
Police want help identifying the man they say appears to be a heavyset black male. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and what appears to be a teardrop tattoo near his eye.
Surveillance video released of the man shows him running with a possible limp. A second clip shows the man leaning on a porch wearing light colored shorts, an oversized white T-shirt, a light-colored ball cap and a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). There is also an LMPD Crime Tip Portal where tipsters can use a chat room to anonymously talk with police, click here.
