LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a barber and his customer were shot Friday afternoon in downtown Louisville.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the International Mall on South Eighth Street, off West Broadway, according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police say the barber, an adult male, and his customer, a male in his late teens, were inside the barbershop when two other men fired shots, hitting the barber and the teen.
The two men police say fired the shots were not customers, Smiley said.
The victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Smiley said no one else was inside the barbershop and no one inside the mall was injured.
Detectives with LMPD's Fourth Division are investigating.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's crime tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
