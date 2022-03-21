LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night.
According Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff, officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report of a shooting near 4th Street and Gaulbert Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
On scene, police found a female child with a gunshot wound to the hand, Ruoff said. She was transported to Norton Children's Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Police believe the shooting happened inside a nearby home.
Detectives with LMPD's Fourth Division are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
