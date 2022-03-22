LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Tuba Drive, near Cane Run Road, around 5 p.m.
Police found a boy in his early teens with a gunshot wound to the arm. Ruoff said the wound appears to be non-life threatening. He was taken to Norton Children's Hospital.
Ruoff said it appears the shooting occurred within a vehicle near where officers found the teenager.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
