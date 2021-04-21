LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the hand while driving early Wednesday morning in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 6:12 a.m. in the 1200 block of Tyler Lane, according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
"Our preliminary investigation reveals that a female victim was driving her vehicle in the area when she noticed a vehicle appearing to be following her," Mitchell said in the statement. "The victim began to try to get away from the area. Shots were fired at the victims vehicle, striking her in the hand."
The woman, whose age was not provided, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for injuries Mitchell said were not life-threatening.
The shooter's vehicle fled the scene in an "unknown direction," Mitchell said. LMPD had no suspects in the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
On Wednesday afternoon, a message was sent to parents and guardians of students at the nearby Assumption High School, informing them of "what police believe may have been an attempted carjacking."
The message from Mary Lang and Martha Tedesco, the president and principal of the school, stated that the school was reviewing surveillance video and that LMPD would be stepping up patrols in the area.
"We have learned that there have been similar situations of car jackings in Jeffersontown and Fern Creek areas," the message states.
"While this is certainly a scary situation, we firmly believe our campus is a safe place," the message continues. "However, we ask that you please talk to your daughter about being extra vigilant and aware of her surroundings, including not wearing headphones while walking to and from the parking lots and getting in and out of her car. In addition, students students should use the buddy system and always walk with a friend to and from our parking lots."
