LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot in the area of Bernheim Lane.
LMPD Second Division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. That's not far from Algonquin Parkway.
A second male, who was shot in the same area, was taken to hospital by private means, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Smiley said both victims, ages unknown, are believed to have "non-life threatening injuries."
LMPD Second Division officers are investigating the shootings and had not arrested anyone as of Sunday night.
Anyone with information about the case can anonymously report it by calling 574-LMPD or report it online here.
