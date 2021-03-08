LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating three fatal shootings reported within two hours of one another Sunday night in Louisville.
The first shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. at the Parkway Place apartment complex near S. 13th Street and Algonquin Parkway. A woman who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities attempted life-saving measures, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
"It's very important that we bring sense of justice to the friends and family who are out here mourning," Smiley said at the scene. "You can see and hear behind me that there are a number of people who are extremely upset, and anything we can do to try to bring some type of closure, some type of justice for these families — for these family members and friends — would certainly, certainly be appreciated by them as well as our community."
Two shootings were later reported around 10 p.m.
Officers responding to the the 900 block of Esquire Alley in the Russell neighborhood found a male, whose age was unknown as of Sunday night, who "had sustained at least one gunshot wound," Smiley said in a statement. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
At 41st Street and West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood, officers found a male, age unknown as of Sunday night, who had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, LMPD Maj. Josh Hasch said.
Smiley, in a statement, said "there is nothing to indicate" that any of the fatal shootings are related. Hasch said LMPD is treating the shootings as "separate incidents" as of Sunday night.
LMPD did not say if it had any suspects as of Sunday night in connection to any of the fatal shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Louisville saw a record 173 homicides and more than 580 nonfatal shootings in 2020. The city has reported double-digit homicides for the past 13 months, including the deadliest January and February on record in 2021.
