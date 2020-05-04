LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. at 39th and Alford Streets, a department spokesperson said in a news release.
Responding officers arrived on the scene where they found a 15-year-old male that had been shot. He was transported by EMS to University Hospital where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit will handle the investigation but they do not have any suspects. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
