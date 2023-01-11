LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men showed up to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, a 18-year-old and 21-year-old were dropped off at UofL Health-Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Both men were later transported to University of Louisville with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Police are still working to figure out where the men were shot and whether or not they were shot at the same location. It's unclear if they were dropped off together or separately.
LMPD's 4th Division is investigating. There are no known suspects, Mitchell said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
