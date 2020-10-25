LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a dead body was found Sunday near Lexington Road in the Irish Hill neighborhood.
MetroSafe received a report of a body found in the 1300 block of Lexington Road, not far from East Liberty Street, at 1:04 p.m. Sunday, according to a supervisor.
Fifth Division officers responded to the area and located the body, which LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said had suffered "trauma."
LMPD has no suspects in the case as of Sunday afternoon, according to Mitchell.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.