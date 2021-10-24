LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a female was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Hale Avenue around 10 p.m.
The female victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital after the shooting. Mitchell says her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
There are no suspects from the incident.
