LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot at Riverview Park Friday night.
Officers with LMPD's Third Division responded to the reported shooting at the park off Cane Run and Greenwood roads, near Pleasure Ridge Park, around 9 p.m., department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
Once on scene police found a male, whose age was unknown, who had been shot.
The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Third Division is handling the investigation, but had no suspects as of Friday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
