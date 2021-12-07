LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man arrived at Jewish Hospital Downtown on Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound.
According to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, a man was privately taken to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. His injuries appears to be non-life-threatening, but he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or visit the online submission portal.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.