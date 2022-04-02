LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said First Division officers were called to the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street just before 2 p.m. That's near South 26th Street.
On scene, officers found a man, age unknown, dead inside the home.
Smiley said the cause of death has not been determined yet, and "authorities are treating the incident as a death investigation at this time."
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the death. Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips online here or call (502) 574-5673.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.