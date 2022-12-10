LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street.
Police say officers responded to reports of a man down inside vehicle around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Once on scene, they found a man who was dead.
🚨LMPD blocked off this neighborhood street on West Chestnut Street between 15th and 16th street. LMPD says a man was found dead in a car parked on the street. It’s not clear how he died. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/AXXDPnoK4U— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) December 10, 2022
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the case.
Authorities say investigators are waiting on results of an autopsy to determine a cause of death.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.