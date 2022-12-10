LMPD death investigation west chestnut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street. 

Police say officers responded to reports of a man down inside vehicle around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Once on scene, they found a man who was dead. 

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the case.

Authorities say investigators are waiting on results of an autopsy to determine a cause of death. 

