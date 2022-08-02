LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot in the California neighborhood.
LMPD First Division officers responded to the 1200 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
On scene, officers found a man, age unknown, who had been shot, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. The man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
Police do not believe the shooting is connected to the three people who showed up to UofL Hospital around 9:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously call 574-LMPD or report it online here.
