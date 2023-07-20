LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was hospitalized early Thursday after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Bank Street, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's when officers from LMPD's First Division responded to shooting report. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers rendered medical attention to the victim before he was taken to UofL Hospital. Police said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.
There are no known suspects at this time, but anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.
