LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible domestic altercation in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening.
LMPD Officer Elizabeth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting near Hemlock Street and Woodland Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
The man, whose age is unknown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it anonymously online here.
