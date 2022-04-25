LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night.
Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue, near 38th Street, around 8:45 p.m., according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.
On scene, officers found a man, age unknown, who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Ruoff said.
LMPD did not have any suspects in custody as of Monday night.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD or submit a tip online here.
