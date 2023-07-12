LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Old Louisville Wednesday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 8:45 p.m. at First and Breckenridge streets. Once on scene, officers located an adult male with minor stab wounds.
The man was transported to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
There are no known suspects, and LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating. LMPD is asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
