LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two separate shootings on Saturday afternoon in west Louisville sent two males to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An adult male was shot multiple times while in his vehicle in the 1700 block of South 32nd Street in the Park Duvall neighborhood shortly after 3 p.m. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the victim was transported to University of Louisville hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
Just before 4 p.m., police found a male with a gunshot wound at 23rd and Jefferson Street in the Russell neighborhood, but the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Smiley said investigators believe the victim was shot at another location.
