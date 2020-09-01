LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized after a shooting on Bardstown Road Tuesday morning.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road near Goldsmith Lane. That's where police "located a male that had been shot."
Mitchell says the victim was taken to University Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
