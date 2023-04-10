LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday night.
Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, LMPD 6th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 5400 block of Ripple Lane. That's off Rangeland Road.
Upon arrival, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital, but police said his injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.
Mitchell said this appears to be a domestic situation, and detectives believe everyone is accounted for. LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is investigating.
