LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood.
According to LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 5 p.m. Friday and found a teenage male shot inside of a home.
The teen was taken to University Hospital and "may be at the threshold of death," Smiley said. Shortly thereafter, he died at University of Louisville Hospital.
.@LMPD is working a shooting in the Russell Neighborhood. Two ambulances just left the scene. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/qy4b0pTOPs— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) November 1, 2019
Police have made no arrest and have no suspects in the case at this time. Smiley asked anyone with information in connection to the shooting to call the department's anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.