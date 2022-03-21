LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Smoketown neighborhood.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers with the department's Fourth Division responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Roselane Street, off South Shelby Street, just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.
On scene, police found a teenage male with a gunshot wound not thought to be life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, Ruoff said, but his condition was not known.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
