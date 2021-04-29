LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating after a teenager was shot Thursday evening in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division were called to the 1100 block of Canopy Court, near South 36th Street, around 7:30 p.m. on a report of the shooting.
Officers found a teenager, "who is believed to be between 16 or 17 years old" who had been shot on scene, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
The teenager was "alert and conscious" while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what injuries not thought to be life threatening, according to Smiley.
Smiley did not say whether they had any suspects.
