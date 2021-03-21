LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday night.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of South 40th Street, which is near the Shawnee Expressway, around 8 p.m., department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Once on scene, officers located the juvenile, believed to be in his mid-teens, with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, Smiley said.
No other information was immediately available.
