LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in Louisville Thursday night.
Officers with the department's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wyandotte Avenue in the Algonquin neighborhood around 10 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement.
Responding officers found a man at the scene who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital "as officers awaited assessment of his condition," Smiley said.
Police later learned that a second male was driven to UofL Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to Smiley, who said the victim's condition was "undetermined." It is unclear whether or not the male was also shot on Wyandotte Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.