LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting on Newburg Road.
Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a reported shooting in the 3300 block of Newburg Road, near Goldsmith Lane, around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult female who had been shot. Ruoff said she was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
Police did not immediately have any information about a possible suspect in the shooting. LMPD's Sixth Division will handle the investigation.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
