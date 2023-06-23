LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD investigators are looking for suspects after a woman was shot in the St. Denis neighborhood late Thursday night.
It happened around 11 p.m. That's when officers with LMPD's First Division responded to Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound, according to a news release. The woman told police the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Cathe Dykstra Way. That's in the St. Denis neighborhood, near Riverport Family Apartments off of Cane Run Road.
The victim was transferred to University Hospital for treatment, but her injuries weren't considered life-threatening, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
