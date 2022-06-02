LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a carjacking and subsequent crash Thursday near the Highview neighborhood.
Investigators said officers were called to a car crash in the area of Glaser Lane, off South Watterson Trail, around 10:30 a.m.
According to LMPD, the car involved in the crash as carjacked less than 3 miles away. That happened on Astrid Avenue, which is off East Manslick Road.
LMPD's Robbery Unit and Seventh Division are investigating.
There have been no arrests.
