LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Friday evening in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to a news release, officers responded around 6 p.m. to Cecil Avenue, not far from Garland Avenue, on the report of a shooting. On scene, police found two males who had been shot multiple times. The victims' ages were not immediately known.
Both males were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what LMPD said appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
