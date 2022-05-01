LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in Highview on Sunday evening.
LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the double shooting in the 8000 block of Sneath Avenue after 6 p.m. That's not far from Fegenbush Lane.
On scene, officers found two individuals, ages and genders unknown, shot inside an apartment. Both individuals were rushed to University of Louisville in "critical condition," according to LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger.
Kuriger said that "everyone was accounted for" in the shootings and no surrounding apartments were hit during the shooting.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.