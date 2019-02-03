LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in south Louisville.
Police say around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers with LMPD's 3rd Division responded to a call about a shooting in the 1700 block of Ivy Ridge Lane, near New Cut Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
When police arrived, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to University Hospital, where they later died.
The victim's name has not been released.
Police have made no arrests in the case.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
