LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead, following an early morning shooting in west Louisville.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to Jewish Hospital around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, on a report of a gunshot victim who had been taken to the hospital in someone's personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital.
According to LMPD, investigators determined the victim was shot near 28th and Cedar Street.
His identity has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is now investigating the shooting, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
