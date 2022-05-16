LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was found dead Monday afternoon in the Portland neighborhood.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 1st Division officers found a man "obviously deceased" around 2:15 p.m. on Northwestern Parkway near 31st Street.
It "appears foul play was involved," Mitchell said, but police haven't released a cause of death.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case, but there are no suspects right now. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD. You can also utilize the LMPD crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.