LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the Parkland neighborhood.
Second Division officers found three males, ages unknown, who had been shot near the intersection of Dumesnil Street and Catalpa Street around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The three victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Smiley said they were being treated for "non-life-threatening" injuries.
Police: Teen shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LMPD is also investigating a shooting of a 17-year-old male that occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of William E Summers III Avenue and Stratton Avenue, according to Smiley.
The teen was also taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what Smiley said "appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound."
"At this time there is nothing to indicate the shootings are related," she said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
