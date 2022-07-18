LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Russell neighborhood Monday night.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division responded to a reported shooting at 24th and Madison streets around 9:45 p.m., department spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement. That's between West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and West Chestnut Street.
Once on scene, officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Ruoff said.
The juvenile's age and condition were not provided. LMPD First Division detectives are investigating the shooting.
Police are asking anyone who has information to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.