LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of St. Louis Avenue.
Mitchell says police found a male with a gunshot wound, who was later taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police initially believed the victim's injuries were not life threatening, but in an update Mitchell said "due to the severity of the victim's injuries," the LMPD Homicide Unit would handle the investigation.
No details about the victim's condition were immediately available.
