LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was shot and killed just before noon Sunday in the Park Duvalle neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Second Division officers found the male with "fatal injuries" in the yard of a home in the 1800 block of Wenatchee Place, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said at the scene. That's not far from the intersection of Wyandotte Avenue and Beech Street and Algonquin Park.
The male, whose age police did not provide, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mitchell.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects as of Sunday afternoon. Mitchell said detectives were canvassing the neighborhood for any potential witnesses.
Anyone with information pertaining to the fatal shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
