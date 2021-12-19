LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Sunday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to a report of a shooting on Interstate 264 near Interstate 64 around 9:30 p.m.
Police found a vehicle on the roadway, but didn't find anyone inside.
Ellis said a short time later, police went to 34th Street and River Park Drive where a male had been reportedly shot in the arm.
Police believe the vehicle that was abandoned on I-264 and the victim found in the Shawnee neighborhood are related.
The male was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
