LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was taken to the hospital after being shot near the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of South 26th Street around 5:45 p.m. A male was found, and taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
There are no suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
