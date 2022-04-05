LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was taken to the hospital after a shooting on 26th Street on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting near 26th and West Kentucky streets, near the California and Parkland neighborhoods, around 9:55 p.m.
Police found a male, whose age isn't known, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
