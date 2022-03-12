LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was taken to the hospital after a shooting on East Broadway on Saturday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hancock Street and Broadway around 9:45 p.m.
A male was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
