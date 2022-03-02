LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male in his mid-teens was found shot and killed at E.P. Sawyer Park on Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a release that police responded to a report of a person down on a parking lot in the 3000 block of Freys Hill Road about 7 a.m.
Police found the teenager, who died at the scene. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or submit information online.
