LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in the Old Louisville neighborhood Thursday morning.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, Fourth Division officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street around 7:30 a.m. Smiley said once on scene, police located Anthony Bedford and his girlfriend, who had a gunshot wound to the head.
She was pronounced dead on the scene and police then took Bedford in for further questioning.
He's been initially charged with murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in a controlled substance, according to Smiley.
