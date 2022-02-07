LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in a shooting on Monday night in the Park Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police found an unresponsive man, believed to be in his 20s, unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
