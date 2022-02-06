LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and a teen is hurt after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday evening.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Kilmer Boulevard, near East Indiana Trail and Poplar Level Road around 6:00 p.m.
Ruoff said police found a crashed vehicle with a man and female, believed to be in her late teens, with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
The man died at the hospital while the female is expected to survive.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
